Ukrainian Prime Minister Honcharuk Denies Submitting Resignation

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk at a briefing on Wednesday denied tendering his resignation to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and insisted that his government is functioning normally.

Honcharuk's statement came hours after Ukrainian media reported that Zelenskyy had been deliberating on whether or not to replace the incumbent with veteran politician Serhiy Tigipko.

"The government is working in normal mode. It is already habitual for me - information in the media.� No, I clearly didn't write any statements. I didn't discuss this topic with the president," Honcharuk said at a briefing in Kiev.

Zelenskyy's fledgling government weathered some turbulence in January when a video was published to YouTube alleging audio of Honcharuk speaking in negative terms about Zelenskyy, saying that both himself and the president have a limited understanding of economic issues.