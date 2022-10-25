Ukrainian Prime Minister, IMF Managing Director Discuss New Program of Cooperation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has discussed a new program of cooperation with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and its financial support for Kiev with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva during their meeting in Berlin.

"The new program of cooperation between Ukraine and the IMF, and the consolidation of partners' support for our country were the main topics of the meeting with the managing director of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, in Berlin," Shmyhal said on Telegram.

Kiev will make every effort to move to the new program of cooperation with the IMF as soon as possible, the official added.

"We discussed the need to create an international donor platform. This is about a mechanism for coordinating assistance to Ukraine, identifying main areas of prioritized and long-term recovery, as well as sources of their financing.

This will allow us to quickly and effectively respond to economic challenges," the Ukrainian prime minister said.

The meeting between Shmyhal and Georgieva took place on the eve of the International Expert Conference on the Recovery, Reconstruction and Modernization of Ukraine that will also take place in Berlin on Tuesday, October 25.

Earlier in October, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy estimated the country's needs to cover the budget deficit in 2023 at $38 billion. He also appealed for another $17 billion to begin rebuilding critical infrastructure. The IMF has estimated that Ukraine would need $3-4 billion in external financing assistance per month in 2023, according to Georgieva.