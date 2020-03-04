Ukrainian Prime Minister Nominee Says End of Donbas Conflict Priority for New Government

The end of conflict in Donbas and further decentralization reform are among priorities for Ukraine's new cabinet of ministers, Denys Shmygal, Ukrainian prime minister nominee, said on Wednesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) The end of conflict in Donbas and further decentralization reform are among priorities for Ukraine's new cabinet of ministers, Denys Shmygal, Ukrainian prime minister nominee, said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy nominated Shmygal for the prime minister's position.

Shmygal previously served as a deputy prime minister of the country.

"And the most important thing is to strengthen national security and defense, end the war in the Donbas and return the annexed Crimea," Shmygal said.

The prime minister nominee also said that Kiev would continue its reforms, including the decentralization reform which he worked on when he served as the deputy prime minister.