Ukrainian Prime Minister Offers Resignation

Fri 17th January 2020 | 01:22 PM

Kiev, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :Ukraine's prime minister offered his resignation on Friday after audio was leaked of him reportedly criticising President Volodomyr Zelensky's understanding of the economy.

"To remove any doubts about our respect for and trust in the president, I have written a resignation letter and handed it over to the president," Oleksiy Goncharuk wrote on his official Facebook page.

More Stories From World

