Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk Praises Normandy Four Summit As Step Toward Crisis Settlement

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk said Tuesday that during the Normandy Four meeting in Paris, an important step had been made toward the Donbas settlement.

"In Paris, the team once again showed that the country was changing.

In my opinion, an important victory was won in Paris, an important step forward was made for peace to be established in Ukraine's Donbas. At the same time, the fears of individual skeptics that national interests would be given away, the red lines crossed, were not justified," Honcharuk said.