Ukrainian Prime Minister Says COVID-19 Quarantine To Be Extended Beyond May 22

Ukrainian Prime Minister Says COVID-19 Quarantine to Be Extended Beyond May 22

The nationwide quarantine in Ukraine, introduced due to the coronavirus pandemic, is expected to be prolonged beyond May 22, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Tuesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) The nationwide quarantine in Ukraine, introduced due to the coronavirus pandemic, is expected to be prolonged beyond May 22, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, the Ukrainian government extended the quarantine until May 22, while some restrictions, including bans on walks in parks and trade of non-food items, had been partially lifted on Monday.

"Officially, the quarantine is until May 22, but this is not the final date. We will continue [extending]," Shmyhal said in a televised interview.

The prime minister added that the government was currently deciding on the time frame for each of the five stages of quarantine withdrawal.

"It is difficult to predict today... Now we are at the peak of the [COVID-19] infections rate... We have not had a day when the number of those who recovered exceeded or was equal to the number of active cases. This will be a very important turning point at which would be able to understand that we have passed the peak and can start moving down," Shmyhal added.

The nationwide quarantine to contain the coronavirus was declared in Ukraine on March 12 and has since been extended several times.

To date, the country has confirmed 16,023 COVID-19 cases. The death toll has reached 425, while the number of recovered patients has risen to 3,373, according to the Ukrainian Health Ministry.

