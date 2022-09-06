Ukrainian Prime Minister Says Discussed Macroeconomic Assistance, Integration With EC Head

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022) Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said he met with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and discussed with her economic assistance to Kiev and Ukraine's integration into the EU.

"ЕU membership is priority for #Ukraine. During the meeting with the President of @EU_Commission @vonderleyen discussed the next steps for EU integration, macroeconomic assistance, energy security & integration into the EU internal market," Shmyhal wrote on Twitter.

Earlier reports said Shmyhal attended a meeting of the EU-Ukraine Association Council together with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell in Brussels on Monday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on February 28 signed an application for Ukraine's accession to the European Union. The heads of state and government of the European Union at the summit in Brussels on June 23 approved candidate status for Ukraine and Moldova. To start accession talks, the countries need to fulfill a number of conditions, including reforms.