Ukrainian Prime Minister Says Kiev Wants French Leclerc Tanks

Umer Jamshaid Published December 12, 2022 | 09:56 PM

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Monday that Kiev wants to get tanks that meet NATO standards, in particular the French Leclerc tanks.

"We are asking for tanks ... according to NATO standards," he said in an interview with French television channel LCI.

The Russian Foreign Ministry previously sent a note to NATO countries, indicating that they were "playing with fire" by supplying weapons to Ukraine. On March 12, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that any arms shipments on Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for Russian forces.

On April 7, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons would not contribute to the success of possible future peace negotiations and would have a detrimental effect on the conflict.

