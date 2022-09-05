UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Prime Minister Says Pressed Scholz To Send German Tanks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 05, 2022 | 01:30 AM

Ukrainian Prime Minister Says Pressed Scholz to Send German Tanks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2022) Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal raised Leopard 2 battle tanks during a Sunday meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and felt "optimistic" that he had been heard.

"We spoke about this topic. We even suggested the ways by which Germany could supply Ukraine with these tanks," Shmyhal was quoted as telling German press after the meeting in Berlin.

The Ukrainian said he could not divulge "all agreements and all details of the talks," according to ntv, "but we had an absolutely concrete discussion about tanks and other military systems."

Shmyhal told German media last month that he had also asked the United States to donate Abrams battle tanks.

Germany has supplied Ukraine with hundreds of millions worth of military equipment but their ties have been strained over Kiev's growing impatience with Berlin as it refuses to donate heavy military hardware.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine German Germany Berlin Kiev United States Sunday Media All Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2022

16 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th September 2022

16 hours ago
 Huge Wildfire Scorches Tens of Thousands of Acres ..

Huge Wildfire Scorches Tens of Thousands of Acres in Kazakhstan

1 day ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

1 day ago
 Rodrygo keeps Real Madrid perfect with win over Be ..

Rodrygo keeps Real Madrid perfect with win over Betis

1 day ago
 BISP disburses Rs. 18.25 billion among 723,919 flo ..

BISP disburses Rs. 18.25 billion among 723,919 flood hit families

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.