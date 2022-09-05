Ukrainian Prime Minister Says Pressed Scholz to Send German Tanks

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2022) Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal raised Leopard 2 battle tanks during a Sunday meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and felt "optimistic" that he had been heard.

"We spoke about this topic. We even suggested the ways by which Germany could supply Ukraine with these tanks," Shmyhal was quoted as telling German press after the meeting in Berlin.

The Ukrainian said he could not divulge "all agreements and all details of the talks," according to ntv, "but we had an absolutely concrete discussion about tanks and other military systems."

Shmyhal told German media last month that he had also asked the United States to donate Abrams battle tanks.

Germany has supplied Ukraine with hundreds of millions worth of military equipment but their ties have been strained over Kiev's growing impatience with Berlin as it refuses to donate heavy military hardware.