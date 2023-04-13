Ukrainian Prime Minister Says US DFC, USAID Will Help Kiev Attract Investment to Country

Ukraine has signed a memorandum with the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) and the US Agency for International Development (USAID) to support investment attraction, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2023) Ukraine has signed a memorandum with the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) and the US Agency for International Development (USAID) to support investment attraction, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said Thursday.

The memorandum was signed on the sidelines of the Spring Meetings of the Boards of Governors of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund, which are taking place from April 10-16 in Washington.

"On the margins of Spring Meetings a memorandum was signed with the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) and USAID to support investment in Ukraine to implement priority development projects and economic recovery," Shmyhal said on Telegram.

The prime minister added that Ukraine has great investment opportunities that will reveal its economic potential, and the DFC and USAID "will help attract private investment in sectors of paramount importance to the economy."

In early February, the DFC reportedly intended to mobilize up to $1 billion to support the Ukrainian economy.