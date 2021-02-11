Ukrainian Prime Minister Signs Decree Banning Registration of Russian COVID-19 Vaccines

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Wednesday signed a decree banning the registration of Russian-made COVID-19 vaccines in the country.

In late January, Ukraine's parliament voted overwhelmingly in favor of banning the approval of vaccines made in Russia, and, in the process, easing the registration of vaccines made in other countries, such as the US and UK.

The decree was published online and said that the purchase of vaccines from a country recognized by the Ukrainian parliament as an "aggressor," was prohibited.

Shmyhal, who is currently in Brussels for meetings with NATO and EU officials, said earlier on Wednesday that the European Union is expected to provide Ukraine with greater help to procure COVID-19 vaccines.

Ukraine has lagged behind other European countries in the race for COVID-19 vaccines. On Saturday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office said that Kiev had secured a deal with the Serum Institute of India for 12 million doses of vaccines developed by AstraZeneca and Novavax.

More than 1.2 million cases of the coronavirus disease have been registered in Ukraine since the start of the pandemic.