Ukrainian Prime Minister Supports Introduction of Dual Citizenship, But Not With Russia

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) Prime Minister of Ukraine Denis Shmyhal stated on Tuesday that he supported the introduction of dual citizenship in the country, but in the case with Russia such practice could not be acceptable.

"Dual citizenship is a sign of a civilized country. In many civilized countries, dual citizenship is the norm. Of course, for me personally, dual citizenship with an aggressor country is not allowed," Shmyhal said during the press conference in Kiev.

According to Shmyhal, there are many Ukrainians living abroad who could take part in the life and development of the country.

Under the constitution of Ukraine, country has a single citizenship. Earlier in February, the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to draft a bill that would resolve the issue of dual citizenship.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy put the NSDC decision into effect. Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba said that Kiev planned to allow dual citizenship, including with EU countries, but not with Russia.

Relations between Moscow and Kiev deteriorated against the background of the situation in Donbas, following the coup d'état in Ukraine in February 2014. The Ukrainian authorities have repeatedly accused Russia of interfering in the internal affairs. In January 2015, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a statement in which Russia was called "an aggressor country". Russia denies the accusations of the Ukrainian side and calls them unacceptable. Moscow has repeatedly stated that it is not a party to the internal Ukrainian conflict and is interested in Kiev overcoming the political and economic crisis.