UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukrainian Prime Minister, UK Ambassador Discuss Post-Brexit Cooperation - Press Service

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 05:39 PM

Ukrainian Prime Minister, UK Ambassador Discuss Post-Brexit Cooperation - Press Service

Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk has met with UK Ambassador to Ukraine Melinda Simmons to discuss new cooperation agreements that will exist following the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union later this month, the Ukrainian government's press service said in a statement

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk has met with UK Ambassador to Ukraine Melinda Simmons to discuss new cooperation agreements that will exist following the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union later this month, the Ukrainian government's press service said in a statement.

The officials met on Thursday, a day after the fatal crash of a Ukrainian passenger plane outside Tehran. Honcharuk started the meeting by offering his condolences to UK citizens who have lost loved ones in the catastrophe. Simmons, in turn, pledged London's support in the investigation of the incident. The parties then moved to discussions on bilateral cooperation.

"We are looking forward to signing the Political, Trade and Partnership Agreement in the near future.

It would be ideal to sign the new Agreement during the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to London. In December 2019, we reached an accord on the provisions of the Political Part of the Agreement. We look forward to concluding talks on the Political Part of the Agreement on January 14-15," Honcharuk was quoted as saying by the press service.

The parties also discussed simplifying the visa regime for Ukrainian nationals and the areas in which the two countries could further cooperate. Honcharuk asked for the UK's help in joining the NATO Enhanced Opportunity Partnership, to which the ambassador responded by promising to initiate a discussion on the matter within the alliance.

The United Kingdom's exit from the European bloc is currently scheduled for January 31.

Related Topics

UK NATO Prime Minister Ukraine European Union Visit London Tehran Alliance United Kingdom January December Visa 2019 From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Swat police releases annual performance report for ..

4 minutes ago

China rolls out first life span standard for home ..

2 minutes ago

Works on CPEC projects to be accelerated in 2020: ..

2 minutes ago

Govt taking steps to end child abuses: Kanwal Shau ..

2 minutes ago

Old blood as good as new for patient survival: Stu ..

12 minutes ago

Decoding of Boeing 737 Flight Recorders May Take U ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.