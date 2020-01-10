Ukrainian Prime Minister, UK Ambassador Discuss Post-Brexit Cooperation - Press Service

Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk has met with UK Ambassador to Ukraine Melinda Simmons to discuss new cooperation agreements that will exist following the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union later this month, the Ukrainian government's press service said in a statement

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk has met with UK Ambassador to Ukraine Melinda Simmons to discuss new cooperation agreements that will exist following the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union later this month, the Ukrainian government's press service said in a statement.

The officials met on Thursday, a day after the fatal crash of a Ukrainian passenger plane outside Tehran. Honcharuk started the meeting by offering his condolences to UK citizens who have lost loved ones in the catastrophe. Simmons, in turn, pledged London's support in the investigation of the incident. The parties then moved to discussions on bilateral cooperation.

"We are looking forward to signing the Political, Trade and Partnership Agreement in the near future.

It would be ideal to sign the new Agreement during the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to London. In December 2019, we reached an accord on the provisions of the Political Part of the Agreement. We look forward to concluding talks on the Political Part of the Agreement on January 14-15," Honcharuk was quoted as saying by the press service.

The parties also discussed simplifying the visa regime for Ukrainian nationals and the areas in which the two countries could further cooperate. Honcharuk asked for the UK's help in joining the NATO Enhanced Opportunity Partnership, to which the ambassador responded by promising to initiate a discussion on the matter within the alliance.

The United Kingdom's exit from the European bloc is currently scheduled for January 31.