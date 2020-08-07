UrduPoint.com
Ukrainian Prime Minister Urges Gov't To Check Conditions Of Ammonium Nitrate Storage

Fri 07th August 2020

Ukrainian Prime Minister Urges Gov't to Check Conditions of Ammonium Nitrate Storage

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has instructed the government to check the safety of storage facilities of ammonium nitrate in the country in light of the recent powerful blast in the port of Beirut, the government's press service said on Thursday, citing a document.

"To carry out unscheduled measures of state supervision over compliance with legislation in the field of labor protection, man-made and fire safety by economic entities that store ammonium nitrate in bulk for use in enterprises of any industry, as well as use it for the production of calcium nitrate, complex and liquid fertilizers," the document read.

The results of the inspection must be provided by September 15, 2020, according to the press service.

A massive twin blast hit the Lebanese capital on Tuesday evening, leaving nearly half of the city's buildings damaged and producing scores of casualties. According to the latest data, the death toll from the blast has risen to 137 and the number of injured increased to at least 5,000. Moreover, hundreds of thousands of people have been left homeless. According to the authorities, the incident was caused by the improper storage of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate.

More Stories From World

