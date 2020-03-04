Ukrainian Prime Minister Wants to Bar Parliament From Considering His Resignation - Court

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk appealed to the Kyiv District Administrative Court with a statement requesting that the parliament's chairman, Dmytro Razumkov, be prohibited from including the prime minister's resignation on the agenda of Wednesday's extraordinary parliamentary meeting.

Earlier, Ukrainian news website Strana.ua said, citing Razumkov, that Honcharuk had written a letter of resignation. The parliament is scheduled to conduct an extraordinary meeting at the request of President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday. The Leviy Bereg publication said, citing sources in the leadership of the ruling Servant of the People party, that Honcharuk will be replaced by his deputy Denys Shmygal.

"The plaintiff [Honcharuk] asks the court to ban the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Dmytro Razumkov, from making a decision to include the issue of the resignation of the Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Honcharuk and/or dismissal of any of the members of the government additionally on the agenda of the extraordinary plenary meeting on March 4, 2020," the court said on its website.

The press service of the Ukrainian government, however, has denied that Honcharuk had filed such a request.

According to Ukrainian law, a prime minister's resignation must be submitted to the Verkhovna Rada for consideration. To approve resignation of the prime minister, 226 votes are needed. The prime minister's resignation entails the resignation of the entire government, which will serve until the formation of a new cabinet.