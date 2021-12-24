UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Prosecution Confirms Will Seek Poroshenko's Arrest With Right Of Bail

The Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office said it would ask the court to arrest ex-President Petro Poroshenko in the case of treason with the possibility of posting a bail in the amount of about $37 million

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2021) The Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office said it would ask the court to arrest ex-President Petro Poroshenko in the case of treason with the possibility of posting a bail in the amount of about $37 million.

"The prosecutor's office agreed on a petition for the arrest of Poroshenko with the possibility of paying a bail of one billion hryvnia (about $37 million)," the office said, as quoted by the Ukrinform news agency.

Poroshenko first became a suspect of treason and aiding terrorism in the case of coal supplies from Donbas. Earlier, the ex-president said that 130 criminal cases had been opened against him, but about 40 of them were later closed.

