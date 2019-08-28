Ukrainian Prosecution Does Not Mind Releasing Vyshinsky on Personal Recognizance

The Ukrainian prosecution said on Wednesday, during a hearing of Kiev's appellate court, that it did not mind releasing Kirill Vyshinsky, the head of RIA Novosti Ukraine news portal, from the detention facility on personal recognizance

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) The Ukrainian prosecution said on Wednesday, during a hearing of Kiev's appellate court, that it did not mind releasing Kirill Vyshinsky, the head of RIA Novosti Ukraine news portal, from the detention facility on personal recognizance.

The court is hearing an appeal of Vyshinsky's defense team against the extension of his arrest until September 19.

The hearing is being broadcast on YouTube.

"We do not mind satisfying the motion. We consider it possible to remit the measure of constraint and change it for personal recognizance," a prosecutor said.

Vyshinsky was detained in Kiev on May 15, 2018, on suspicion of supporting the self-proclaimed republics in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region and treason. The harshest sentence the journalist faces is 15 years in prison.