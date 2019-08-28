UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukrainian Prosecution Does Not Mind Releasing Vyshinsky On Personal Recognizance

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 02:23 PM

Ukrainian Prosecution Does Not Mind Releasing Vyshinsky on Personal Recognizance

The Ukrainian prosecution said on Wednesday, during a hearing of Kiev's appellate court, that it did not mind releasing Kirill Vyshinsky, the head of RIA Novosti Ukraine news portal, from the detention facility on personal recognizance

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) The Ukrainian prosecution said on Wednesday, during a hearing of Kiev's appellate court, that it did not mind releasing Kirill Vyshinsky, the head of RIA Novosti Ukraine news portal, from the detention facility on personal recognizance.

The court is hearing an appeal of Vyshinsky's defense team against the extension of his arrest until September 19.

The hearing is being broadcast on YouTube.

"We do not mind satisfying the motion. We consider it possible to remit the measure of constraint and change it for personal recognizance," a prosecutor said.

Vyshinsky was detained in Kiev on May 15, 2018, on suspicion of supporting the self-proclaimed republics in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region and treason. The harshest sentence the journalist faces is 15 years in prison.

Related Topics

Hearing Ukraine Kiev May September 2018 YouTube From Court

Recent Stories

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) teams ..

4 minutes ago

Toyota, Suzuki forge capital alliance

4 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks close 0.19 pct lower 28 August 20 ..

4 minutes ago

Kiev's Appellate Court Rules to Release Vyshinsky ..

8 minutes ago

US VP,KRG president discuss security in northern ..

8 minutes ago

Second Dead Body Pulled From Rubble of Collapsed B ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.