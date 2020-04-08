Ukrainian Prosecution Opens Case Against Poroshenko Over Supreme Court Judges Appointment

Ukrainian Prosecutor General Iryna Venedyktova has opened a case against former President Petro Poroshenko over his possible unlawful acts during the appointment of Supreme Court judges, Venedyktova's office said on Wednesday

"On April 6, 2020, the prosecutor general has inserted, following a request of Supreme Court employees, into the unified register of pre-trial investigations information about possible unlawful acts, committed by the former president of Ukraine and other individuals when issuing presidential decrees .

.. on appointment of Supreme Court judges," Venedyktova's office said in a statement.

According to the prosecutor general's office, the decrees were not compliant with the Ukrainian constitution and the national law on court organization and judge status. The Supreme Court employees said they had been unlawfully deprived of their right to work and receive salary.

The prosecution suspects Poroshenko of power abuse, meddling in judicial authorities activity, and failure to comply with court rulings.