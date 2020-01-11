Ukrainian Prosecution Re-Qualifies Case on Plane Crash in Iran to Intended Killing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2020) The office of the Ukrainian Prosecutor General of Ukraine said on Saturday it had decided to re-qualify the criminal case on the crash of the Ukrainian plane in Iran to intended killing of two or more people and the destruction of the aircraft.

Earlier in the day, Iran admitted that the Ukrainian plane had been unintentionally shot down by the country's military, who confused it for a hostile target. The office previously opened a criminal case under the article "violation of traffic safety rules or the operation of air transport resulting in deaths." The investigation was entrusted to the national police.

"The office of the prosecutor general decided to change the qualification of the criminal offense, according to which the proceedings are opened. The investigation will continue under the articles of the criminal code that stipulate liability for the intended killing of two or more people and destruction of the aircraft," the office said on Telegram.

It clarified that this decision was made after processing data obtained as a result of cooperation with international partners, as well as from Ukrainian law enforcement officers and experts from the scene of the tragedy. Iran's recognition that the Ukrainian plane had been shot down also influenced the decision.

The pre-trial investigation was entrusted to the main investigative department of the Ukrainian Security Service, it added.

On Wednesday, a Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 crashed in the vicinity of Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport shortly after takeoff. All 176 people on board were killed, including citizens of Iran, Ukraine, Afghanistan, Canada, Germany, Sweden and the United Kingdom. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani vowed to continue the investigation and expressed his condolences to all the mourning families.