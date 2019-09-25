UrduPoint.com
Ukrainian Prosecution Suspects MRIYA Vessel Captain Of Illegally Crossing Border

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 02:14 PM

Ukrainian Prosecution Suspects MRIYA Vessel Captain of Illegally Crossing Border

The Ukrainian prosecution suspects the captain of MRIYA vessel of illegally entering the territory of Ukraine to inflict harm to the state, the prosecution's press service said on Wednesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) The Ukrainian prosecution suspects the captain of MRIYA vessel of illegally entering the territory of Ukraine to inflict harm to the state, the prosecution's press service said on Wednesday.

"Enough evidence has been gathered during the pre-trial investigation to announce that the captain of VILGA vessel, which is currently named MRIYA, is suspected of committing a crime under Part 2 of Article 332-1 of the Ukrainian Criminal Code (violation of order of entering temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories and leaving it in order to inflict damage to the interests of the state, committed by an official, using the official position, repeatedly)," the press service said.

Under the article, the captain could face from three to five years in prison and also be deprived of his right to maintain certain posts or engage in certain activities for up to three years.

The prosecution has established that the suspect entered the closed Sevastopol port four times in 2015, while being the captain of the VILGA vessel, to deliver oil products to the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Navy.

Crimea rejoined Russia after over 90 percent of voters supported the move in a referendum in March 2014. The majority of Western countries, as well as Ukraine, have not recognized the results. Moscow has repeatedly stated that Crimea's residents decided to rejoin Russia through a democratic procedure and that the referendum was conducted in compliance with international law.

