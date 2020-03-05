Ukrainian Prosecutor General Loses No-Confidence Vote in Parliament

(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) The Ukrainian parliament passed on Thursday a vote of no-confidence in Prosecutor General Ruslan Ryaboshapka, triggering his resignation.

As many as 263 lawmakers supported the decision, with the required minimum standing at 226 votes.

Under the Ukrainian law, the prosecutor general is appointed and dismissed by the president, under consent of the parliament. A no-confidence motion again the prosecutor general, passed by the parliament, triggers his dismissal. To register a no-confidence vote resolution, lawmakers need to gather at least 150 signatures.