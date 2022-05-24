Ukrainian Prosecutor General Says Exchange of Convicted Russian Soldier 'Possible'

Ukrainian Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said on Tuesday that the exchange of captured Russian prisoner of war Vadim Shishimarin, who has been sentenced to life in prison by a court in Ukraine, is possible

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2022)

"Our scenario for the development of events may be different. I said that he could be exchanged after a court verdict, technically it is possible. I don't want to go into the exchange processes, this is politics and diplomacy," Venediktova said.