(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2019) Kiev can't hand RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky over to Russia before a court ruling, since he is a citizen of Ukraine , Ukrainian Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko said Monday.

"Vyshinsky is formally a citizen of Ukraine.

Therefore, his handover to Russia is impossible. At least, until the court makes a ruling on his case - if he is guilty or not," spokeswoman Larisa Sargan quoted Lutsenko as saying on her Facebook page.