- Home
- World
- News
- Ukrainian Prosecutor General Says Kiev Can't Hand Vyshinsky to Russia Before Court Ruling
Ukrainian Prosecutor General Says Kiev Can't Hand Vyshinsky To Russia Before Court Ruling
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 59 seconds ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 10:16 PM
Kiev can't hand RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky over to Russia before a court ruling, since he is a citizen of Ukraine, Ukrainian Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko said Monday
"Vyshinsky is formally a citizen of Ukraine.
Therefore, his handover to Russia is impossible. At least, until the court makes a ruling on his case - if he is guilty or not," spokeswoman Larisa Sargan quoted Lutsenko as saying on her Facebook page.