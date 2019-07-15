UrduPoint.com
Ukrainian Prosecutor General Says Kiev Can't Hand Vyshinsky To Russia Before Court Ruling

Kiev can't hand RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky over to Russia before a court ruling, since he is a citizen of Ukraine, Ukrainian Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko said Monday

"Vyshinsky is formally a citizen of Ukraine.

Therefore, his handover to Russia is impossible. At least, until the court makes a ruling on his case - if he is guilty or not," spokeswoman Larisa Sargan quoted Lutsenko as saying on her Facebook page.

