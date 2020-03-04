UrduPoint.com
Ukrainian Prosecutor General Sees No Grounds For Resignation

Muhammad Irfan 53 seconds ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 08:30 AM

Ukrainian Prosecutor General Sees No Grounds for Resignation

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) Ukrainian Prosecutor General Ruslan Ryaboshapka said that he did not see any grounds for his resignation and that the country's president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, had not discussed the issue with him.

Earlier, lawmakers registered a resolution on a no-confidence vote in Ryaboshapka.

According to media reports, the parliament may consider the issue of dismissing the prosecutor general on Wednesday during an extraordinary meeting.

"I am convinced there are no grounds for my resignation. Everything else is political provocations," Ryaboshapka said in an interview with the Glavcom publication.

When asked whether Zelenskyy talked to him about the possible resignation, Ryaboshapka answered: "No, we have not talked [about it]."

