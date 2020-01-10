UrduPoint.com
Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office Asks Canada To Provide Info About Air Crash In Iran

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 04:00 PM

Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office Asks Canada to Provide Info About Air Crash in Iran

The Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office said Friday it had asked Canada to provide information it had about the circumstances of the air crash in Iran

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) The Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office said Friday it had asked Canada to provide information it had about the circumstances of the air crash in Iran.

The Ukraine International Airlines' (UIA) Boeing 737-800 bound for Kiev crashed shortly after leaving Tehran's airport early Wednesday morning.

According to official figures, 176 people - citizens of Iran, Ukraine, Canada, the UK, Germany, Sweden and Afghanistan - died in the crash.

"The Prosecutor General's Office has asked the Canadian side to provide information it has that could contribute to the investigation of the criminal proceedings on the UIA plane crash," the office said on Telegram.

