KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) The Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office said Friday it had asked the United States, Australia and the UK to provide information they had on the circumstances of the air crash in Iran.

Earlier, the office made a similar request to Canada.

The Ukraine International Airlines' (UIA) Boeing 737-800 bound for Kiev crashed shortly after leaving Tehran's airport early Wednesday morning. According to official figures, 176 people - citizens of Iran, Ukraine, Canada, the UK, Germany, Sweden and Afghanistan - died in the crash.

"The Prosecutor General's Office has asked Canada, the United States, Australia and the United Kingdom to provide information they have that can help investigate criminal proceedings on the UIA plane crash," the office said on Telegram.