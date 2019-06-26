UrduPoint.com
Ukrainian Prosecutor Says No Reason To Change Vyshinsky's Preventative Detention Method

There are no reasons to mitigate the preventative detention method chosen in relation to the head of RIA Novosti Ukraine, Kirill Vyshinsky, who has been in Ukrainian custody for over a year, Ihor Ponochovny, an official from the Ukrainian prosecutor's office for Crimea said

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) There are no reasons to mitigate the preventative detention method chosen in relation to the head of RIA Novosti Ukraine, Kirill Vyshinsky, who has been in Ukrainian custody for over a year, Ihor Ponochovny, an official from the Ukrainian prosecutor's office for Crimea said.

On Tuesday, Andriy Portnov, the ex-deputy head of former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych's administration and a lawyer, called on the country's authorities to release Vyshinsky from custody.

"The preventative detention measures chosen in relation to Kirill Vyshinsky have been extended by the [Ukrainian] court on several occasions.

The risks that influenced the decision to choose [detention] still remain," Ponochovny told the Crimean Center for Investigative Reporting.

Ponochovny said that there was no legal basis to change Vyshinsky's detention method and that there remained a risk that the journalist could escape.

Vyshinsky was detained in Kiev in May 2018 on suspicion of supporting the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas and treason, and has been held in custody ever since. Along with repeatedly prolonging the journalist's arrest, the court has also refused to move him from a detention facility to house arrest.

