Ukrainian Prosecutors Accuse Wagner Group of Breaching Territorial Integrity

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) The Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office accused on Monday the private military company Wagner Group of breaching the territorial integrity of the country.

"During the investigations, a suspicion on the facts of waging an aggressive war and infringement on the territorial integrity of Ukraine (Article 437, Article 110 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) was communicated to the head of the so-called Wagner PMC and the leader of one of its divisions. Individual participants (were informed about a suspicion) on the facts of murders and ill-treatment of the civilians (Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the Prosecutor General's Office said on Telegram.

The statement also specified that foreign law enforcement agencies would be involved in the investigation.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin said that Kiev was making every effort to freeze overseas assets belonging to the Wagner Group.

Wagner Group has conducted operations around the world, including counterterrorism missions in Africa and is aiding Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.