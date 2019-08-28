Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office spokeswoman Larisa Sargan claimed Wednesday that the change in the measure of restraint for RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky took place in preparation for the "35 for 35" prisoner exchange

The Kiev Appeal Court on Wednesday decided to release Vyshinsky from custody on his own recognizance. Vyshinsky was obliged to come to court immediately upon request, to report a change in his place of residence or work, and to refrain from communicating with eyewitnesses.

The next hearing of Vyshinsky's case is scheduled for September 16.

"Today at the hearing, the change in the measure of restraint for Vyshinsky took place in preparation for the "35 for 35" exchange and with Vyshinsky's consent," Sargan wrote on her Facebook page.

Earlier in his first interview with Sputnik after release from custody, Vyshinsky said he had never sought to participate in the prisoner swap.