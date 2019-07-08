Ukrainian Prosecutors Initiate Treason Case Over Plans to Hold Teleconference With Russia

(@imziishan)

The Ukrainian prosecution initiated on Monday proceedings under the article "Attempt to commit state treason" over Ukrainian broadcaster's plans to hold a teleconference with Russia, Ukrainian Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko said

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2019) The Ukrainian prosecution initiated on Monday proceedings under the article "Attempt to commit state treason" over Ukrainian broadcaster's plans to hold a teleconference with Russia, Ukrainian Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko said.

Ukraine's NewsOne and Russia's Rossiya 1 planned to hold the teleconference on July 12. While the Kremlin welcomed the initiative, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy did not support it, qualifying the conference as a "cheap but dangerous PR stunt," allegedly aimed at dividing Ukrainians. NewsOne said earlier on Monday that the teleconference had been canceled over threats to its journalists and an information campaign against the broadcaster.

"In connection with plans to hold a joint teleconference with the Russian channel that is under sanctions, the Office of the Prosecutor General registered today proceedings over attempt to commit state treason through providing information support to subversive activities targeting Ukraine," Lutsenko wrote on Facebook.

All the people involved, from NewsOne owner to the tv host who has announced that the teleconference will be held, have been summoned for questioning, Lutsenko added.

"We are preparing a motion on [NewsOne] assets arrest for the court," Lutsenko added.