UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukrainian Prosecutors Initiate Treason Case Over Plans To Hold Teleconference With Russia

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 05:09 PM

Ukrainian Prosecutors Initiate Treason Case Over Plans to Hold Teleconference With Russia

The Ukrainian prosecution initiated on Monday proceedings under the article "Attempt to commit state treason" over Ukrainian broadcaster's plans to hold a teleconference with Russia, Ukrainian Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko said

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2019) The Ukrainian prosecution initiated on Monday proceedings under the article "Attempt to commit state treason" over Ukrainian broadcaster's plans to hold a teleconference with Russia, Ukrainian Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko said.

Ukraine's NewsOne and Russia's Rossiya 1 planned to hold the teleconference on July 12. While the Kremlin welcomed the initiative, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy did not support it, qualifying the conference as a "cheap but dangerous PR stunt," allegedly aimed at dividing Ukrainians. NewsOne said earlier on Monday that the teleconference had been canceled over threats to its journalists and an information campaign against the broadcaster.

"In connection with plans to hold a joint teleconference with the Russian channel that is under sanctions, the Office of the Prosecutor General registered today proceedings over attempt to commit state treason through providing information support to subversive activities targeting Ukraine," Lutsenko wrote on Facebook.

All the people involved, from NewsOne owner to the tv host who has announced that the teleconference will be held, have been summoned for questioning, Lutsenko added.

"We are preparing a motion on [NewsOne] assets arrest for the court," Lutsenko added.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Facebook July TV From Court

Recent Stories

Student among 3 killed, 2 injured in road accident ..

2 seconds ago

EU 'strongly urges' Iran to stop nuclear enrichmen ..

5 seconds ago

Rescue-1122 provides services to 865 road accident ..

6 seconds ago

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

9 seconds ago

PM Imran wants independent judiciary to investigat ..

18 minutes ago

Search operation continues to trace missing person ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.