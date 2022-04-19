UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Prosecutors Mull Arrest Of Medvedchuk Spouse's Property

Published April 19, 2022

Ukrainian Prosecutors Mull Arrest of Medvedchuk Spouse's Property

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2022) The Ukrainian prosecutor general's office is preparing a motion to arrest assets belonging to Oksana Marchenko, the wife of the arrested leader of the Ukrainian Opposition Platform party, Viktor Medvedchuk, with plans to spend proceeds from their sale on the needs of the Ukrainian army, the Ukrainian national police said on Tuesday.

Currently, a pretrial investigation is underway into some unlawful dealings, the ultimate beneficiary of which allegedly was the opposition lawmaker's wife, according to the police. On Monday, police officers conducted searches in Kiev and the Kiev region during which they found a number of valuable possessions, the report said.

"Around 100 works of art, antiques belonging to the family of the people's deputy were found, as well as a hunting rifle, BUL handgun, 20 Swiss watches, golden and silver coins, golden statuettes and Faberge eggs... The prosecutor general's office is already drafting motions for seizure," the police said.

The cost of the assets is yet to be determined, the police said, noting that they will be handed over to a specialized Ukrainian agency responsible for tracing and managing assets derived from corruption and other crimes in the country.

"The proceeds received from the sale of the seized assets can be used for the needs of the Ukrainian armed forces and restoration of the infrastructure destroyed by the enemy. Previously, three apartments, two property complexes, a house, an office building, valuable items, art, and vehicles have already been seized in this case," the statement added.

Last May, Medvedchuk, a longtime supporter of Ukraine's rapprochement with Russia and an opponent of joining the European Union, was accused of high treason and illegal exploitation of natural resources in Crimea and placed under house arrest.

Shortly after Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine, Medvedchuk allegedly escaped and remained in hiding until last Tuesday, when the Ukrainian Security Service announced that he had been detained on Volodymyr Zelenskyy's order. Kiev has since insisted that Medvedchuk could be exchanged for the Azov battalion fighters in Mariupol. The Kremlin has so far refrained from commenting on the offer.

