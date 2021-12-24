UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Prosecutors to Ask Court to Arrest Poroshenko in High Treason Case - Reports

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2021) The prosecutor's office in Ukraine will ask a court to arrest ex-President Petro Poroshenko in the case of high treason with the right to post a bail in the amount of about $37 million, the Glavcom news outlet reported, citing sources.

Poroshenko, who is currently in Warsaw, did not appear on Thursday for questioning at the State Bureau of Investigation. His lawyer said that the ex-leader would return to the country in early January.

Ukrainian law enforcement officers suspect Poroshenko of high treason in the case of coal supplies from Donbas.

