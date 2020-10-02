UrduPoint.com
Ukrainian Prosecutors To Ask Russia To Extradite Yanukovich For Sentence To Be Implemented

Sumaira FH 4 seconds ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 08:13 PM

Ukrainian Prosecutors to Ask Russia to Extradite Yanukovich for Sentence to Be Implemented

Ukrainian prosecutors will request that Russia extradite former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych so that he could serve his 13-year sentence for treason, the head of the prosecutor team on the case told Sputnik on Friday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) Ukrainian prosecutors will request that Russia extradite former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych so that he could serve his 13-year sentence for treason, the head of the prosecutor team on the case told Sputnik on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the Kiev Court of Appeal upheld the previous ruling in this case, under which the ex-president was sentenced in absentia.

Ruslan Kravchenko said the sentence had now entered force. When asked if Kiev would requested Yanukovych's extradition from Russia, Kravchenko said, "We will."

