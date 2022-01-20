UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Public Advocate Demands Georgia Provide Saakashvili Rehab

Muhammad Irfan Published January 20, 2022 | 01:00 AM

Ukrainian Public Advocate Demands Georgia Provide Saakashvili Rehab

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) Ukrainian parliamentary commissioner for human rights Lyudmila Denisova on Wednesday demanded Georgian Justice Minister Rati Bregvadze ensure that former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili receives psychological and physical rehabilitation.

Earlier in the day, the medical council formed by the Ombudsman of Georgia to monitor Saakashvili's health said that he needed physical and psychological rehabilitation, and his health requires attention.

"A citizen of Ukraine, the head of the Executive Committee of the National Reform Council under the President of Ukraine, Mikheil Saakashvili, who was forcibly transferred from the military hospital in Gori to the Rustavi prison, needs psychological and physical rehabilitation... I appeal to the Minister of Justice of Georgia to ensure the provision of qualified psychological and physical rehabilitation to a citizen of Ukraine, Mikheil Saakashvili, " Denisova wrote on Telegram.

She cited the conclusions of the medical council, according to which Saakashvili suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder and depression, his condition is constantly deteriorating, and no needed treatment has been provided to him.

Denisova also urged world governments and international human rights organizations to condemn the actions of Georgian officials who violate Saakashvili's rights to life and medical care, enshrined in the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms.

Saakashvili was hospitalized after several weeks of hunger strike following his arrest on October 1. He was put in jail shortly after returning to Georgia where he was wanted on several charges, including abuse of power, stealing public money, and ordering a crackdown on a peaceful rally.

Related Topics

World Ukraine Jail Rustavi Georgia Money October From Depression

Recent Stories

Indian Lawmaker Says Chinese Military Abducted Min ..

Indian Lawmaker Says Chinese Military Abducted Minor in Disputed Border Area

21 minutes ago
 Premier League could alter postponement rules from ..

Premier League could alter postponement rules from February

21 minutes ago
 Farogh Naeems responses Mrs Isa against her letter ..

Farogh Naeems responses Mrs Isa against her letter

30 minutes ago
 Biden Discusses With US Senators Support for Ukrai ..

Biden Discusses With US Senators Support for Ukraine, Deterrence Measures - Whit ..

30 minutes ago
 Kiev Says Preparations for Normandy Format Meeting ..

Kiev Says Preparations for Normandy Format Meeting of Political Advisers Underwa ..

1 hour ago
 Austria Says EU Readying 'Strong, United Answer' t ..

Austria Says EU Readying 'Strong, United Answer' to Russia if Situation Deterior ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.