Ukrainian Public Advocate Demands Georgia Provide Saakashvili Rehab

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) Ukrainian parliamentary commissioner for human rights Lyudmila Denisova on Wednesday demanded Georgian Justice Minister Rati Bregvadze ensure that former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili receives psychological and physical rehabilitation.

Earlier in the day, the medical council formed by the Ombudsman of Georgia to monitor Saakashvili's health said that he needed physical and psychological rehabilitation, and his health requires attention.

"A citizen of Ukraine, the head of the Executive Committee of the National Reform Council under the President of Ukraine, Mikheil Saakashvili, who was forcibly transferred from the military hospital in Gori to the Rustavi prison, needs psychological and physical rehabilitation... I appeal to the Minister of Justice of Georgia to ensure the provision of qualified psychological and physical rehabilitation to a citizen of Ukraine, Mikheil Saakashvili, " Denisova wrote on Telegram.

She cited the conclusions of the medical council, according to which Saakashvili suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder and depression, his condition is constantly deteriorating, and no needed treatment has been provided to him.

Denisova also urged world governments and international human rights organizations to condemn the actions of Georgian officials who violate Saakashvili's rights to life and medical care, enshrined in the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms.

Saakashvili was hospitalized after several weeks of hunger strike following his arrest on October 1. He was put in jail shortly after returning to Georgia where he was wanted on several charges, including abuse of power, stealing public money, and ordering a crackdown on a peaceful rally.