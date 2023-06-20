UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Refugee Influx Hikes Germany's Population To Record 84Mln - Statistics

Published June 20, 2023

Germany's population grew by 1.12 million in 2022 to a record 84.4 million, with much of the increase due to the influx of Ukrainian refugees, German Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) Germany's population grew by 1.12 million in 2022 to a record 84.4 million, with much of the increase due to the influx of Ukrainian refugees, German Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) said on Tuesday.

"Germany's population grew by 1.3% (+1,122,000 people) in 2022, after a small increase of only 0.1% in the previous year (+82,000 people). A good 84.4 million people were living in Germany at the end of 2022, according to the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis).

This development is due to a substantial increase in net immigration to 1,455,000 people (2021: 329,000), mainly caused by the refugee movements from Ukraine," the office said in a statement.

Destatis' population tables show that Germany now has its largest population in history, while the 2022 increase was the largest since the country's reunification in 1990.

In February, the German Interior Ministry said there were 1.062 million refugees from Ukraine registered in Germany.

