Ukrainian Regulator Bans Electricity Imports From Russia, Belarus Until October - Lawmaker

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 03:28 PM

Ukraine's energy and utilities regulator on Wednesday banned electricity imports from Russia and Belarus until October, following a request from Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) Ukraine's energy and utilities regulator on Wednesday banned electricity imports from Russia and Belarus until October, following a request from Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko.

"The [regulatory commission] has banned import of Russian and Belarusian electricity to Ukraine until October 1, 2021," Oleksiy Honcharenko, a lawmaker from the European Solidarity party, said.

Ukraine stopped buying electricity directly from Russia after the pandemic began but resumed imports in February. In late January, Yuriy Vitrenko, who served as the country's acting energy minister back then, said that Ukraine should uncouple itself from the Russian electrical grid and join the EU network.

More Stories From World

