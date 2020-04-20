UrduPoint.com
Ukrainian Rescuers Extinguish 1 Out Of 4 Smoldering Sites In Chernobyl Forest - Ministry

Ukrainian firefighters have taken control of one out of four smoldering areas in Ukraine's Chernobyl exclusion zone and two out of four in the Zhytomyr region, Interior Minister Arsen Avakov said on Monday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) Ukrainian firefighters have taken control of one out of four smoldering areas in Ukraine's Chernobyl exclusion zone and two out of four in the Zhytomyr region, Interior Minister Arsen Avakov said on Monday.

On Tuesday, the head of the Ukrainian Emergency Service, Mykola Chechotkin, said that the forest fire near the now-defunct Chernobyl nuclear plant had been extinguished, while the afterburn would take several more days to put out. On Thursday, the Kiev authorities asked residents to avoid leaving their homes and opening windows due to smoke caused by the wildfires in the exclusion zone and the Zhytomyr region. The Ukrainian authorities said, however, that radiation levels in Kiev remained within the norm.

"In the Chernobyl [exclusion] zone, [the fire in]one of the four small problem areas has extinguished.

In the Zhytomyr [region], two of the four active [smoldering] areas were extinguished. Foresters and firefighters worked very hard during the evening and the night," Avakov wrote on Facebook.

According to the State Emergency Service, more than 1,300 Ukrainian rescuers, and 300 units of equipment and aircraft have been involved in extinguishing fires in the Chernobyl exclusion zone.

Fires began to blaze in the heavily forested region surrounding the infamous defunct nuclear power plant on April 4. After only three days, the fires had covered 86 acres. The fires were extinguished earlier this week, though some afterburn continues to emit smoke. The emergency service subsequently said that it had detected three new smoldering areas that erupted due to heavy winds.

