Ukrainian Rescuers Receive $13.5Mln Worth Of Equipment From China - Interior Minister

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 07:11 PM

Ukrainian Rescuers Receive $13.5Mln Worth of Equipment From China - Interior Minister

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2019) China has transferred to Ukrainian rescuers 52 units of machinery and equipment, including car lifts and truck cranes, worth over $13.5 million, Ukrainian Interior Minister Arsen Avakov said on Thursday.

"I want to thank both the Ambassador and the leadership of China. We first met in 2016, when you transferred the first batch of equipment that was very necessary to our specialists. Today, we have the second joint project in which you are transferring 52 units of equipment worth 95 million Yuan [about $13.

5 million]," the minister said, as quoted by the ministry's press service.

He added that Kiev was updating the whole fleet of rescue equipment that came from China and would use it to modernize the Ukrainian forces.

According to the Interior Ministry, among the transferred equipment were fire truck lifts, car ladders, truck cranes, tracked bulldozers and graders.

Kiev and Beijing signed an act on handing over the equipment earlier in the day.

