Ukrainian Resident Popkov Behind Murder of Russian Military Reporter Tatarsky - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) Reporter Roman Popkov (put on the list of terrorists and extremists in Russia), who lives in Ukraine, was behind the murder of Russian military correspondent Maxim Fomin, known under the name of Vladlen Tatarsky, in a cafe in the center of St. Petersburg on April 2, the Russian Investigative Committee told Sputnik on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Interior Ministry put Popkov on the wanted list.

"The investigation found that reporter Roman Popkov, who lives in Ukraine, was involved in committing the crime.

He was put on the wanted list and charged in absentia under Part 4 of Article 205.1 of the Russian Criminal Code (directing a terrorist act)," the investigative committee said.

The maximum penalty for offences under the article is life imprisonment.

Russian investigators believe that Popkov corresponded with Daria Trepova, the woman who brought the bomb at the meeting with Tatarsky, via social media and gave her instructions regarding the terrorist attack.