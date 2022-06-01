UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Rights Commissioner Fired For Spreading Lies - Russian Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 01, 2022 | 01:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2022) Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Lyudmila Denisova was dismissed for spreading misinformation and Western media should retract articles using her claims as evidence of Russian crimes in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the Ukrainian parliament has decided to remove Denisova from her post in a no-confidence vote of 234-to-9 at the initiative of the ruling Sluha Narodu party. Zakharova said that the rights advocate's made-up "detailed stories" of alleged sexual abuse cases were shocking and required attention of a mental health professional. 

"Now the question is whether all those Western journalists and media, human rights and social activists who referred to Denisova and supported the bloody performances of the obsessed (Ukrainian activists) are going to publish rebuttals and apologize.

Denisova is a perverse provocateur, and Western journalists worked as propagandists under her," Zakharova said on social media.

Ukrainian lawmaker Pavel Frolov explained that Denisova's dismissal was prompted by her repeated reports of cases of sexual abuse and violence against Ukrainian children by Russian soldiers that were not supported by evidence, as well as the lack of active contribution to the organization of humanitarian corridors and the exchange of prisoners of war.

