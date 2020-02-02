KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2020) The power unit No. 3 of the Rivne nuclear power plant (NPP) in northwestern Ukraine has been reconnected to the power grid on Sunday following Saturday's outage incident, state company Energoatom said.

"On February 2, 2020, at 2:55 a.m. [00:55 GMT], unit No. 3 of the Rivne NPP was connected to the power grid after the elimination of the revealed problems [replacement of two defective insulators of 24 kV conductors]. Block loading is underway," the company's website said.

According to the press service, three units with a total power of 2,200 megawatts continue operating. scheduled maintenance is currently underway at unit No. 1.

The company added that the radiation, fire and environmental conditions at the NPP and its surrounding area comply with current standards and have not changed.

The Rivne NPP is located in the northwest of the Rivne region. The plant has four power units with a total capacity of 2,835 megawatts.