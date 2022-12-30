UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian S-300 Missile Unlikely To Have Fallen In Belarus By Accident - Minsk

Umer Jamshaid Published December 30, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Ukrainian S-300 Missile Unlikely to Have Fallen in Belarus by Accident - Minsk

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2022) State Secretary of the Belarusian Security Council Alexander Volfovich told Sputnik on Friday that a Ukrainian S-300 missile was unlikely to have fallen on Belarusian territory by accident and that the incident might be part of someone's plan.

"Kiev seeks to provoke a regional conflict by any means. It is not enough for Ukraine to have a war on its own territory.

An example of this is the recent incident with the destruction of a Ukrainian S-300 missile. We will establish the reason for its fall on our territory, but the probability that it flew to us by accident is very low. Apparently, someone's plan is being realized here," Volfovich said.

He added that Warsaw demonstrated reluctance to discuss regional security issues related to the fall of the Ukrainian missile in Belarus.

