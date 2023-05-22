(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BELGOROD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2023) A Ukrainian sabotage group attack on Russia's Belgorod region on Monday resulted in eight people suffering injuries, Vyacheslav Gladkov, the region's governor, said.

"Eight people have been wounded, according to information from the Health Ministry, the Defense Ministry.

No civilians died," Gladkov said during a live broadcast on his Vkontakte page.

The governor also said that most residents of villages where the Ukrainian sabotage group was seen have left the area.