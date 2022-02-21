UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Sabotage Group Breaks Into DPR On Monday - Donetsk

Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2022 | 12:40 PM

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2022) The State Security Ministry of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) said that a Ukrainian sabotage group broke into the DPR territory on Monday, adding that an arms depot was blown up as the result.

"Today, on February 21, 2022 ...

in the Novoazovsky district of the DPR, an enemy sabotage group broke through. As a result of the breakthrough, a depot of rocket and artillery weapons of the People's Militia Department of the DPR was blown up. The enemy made attempts to reach the state border of the Donetsk People's Republic and the Russian Federation. The fighters of the DPR blocked the central communication routes. The clash is ongoing," the ministry said in a statement.

>