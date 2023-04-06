A sabotage and reconnaissance group of the Ukrainian troops that tried to infiltrate near the village of Sluchovsk in Russia's Bryansk Region, was defeated and dispersed by artillery fire, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) A sabotage and reconnaissance group of the Ukrainian troops that tried to infiltrate near the village of Sluchovsk in Russia's Bryansk Region, was defeated and dispersed by artillery fire, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Governor Alexander Bogomaz said that a border department of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) prevented an infiltration attempt by 20 members of a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group near Sluchovsk.

"Today, at about 8.

30 am (5:30 GMT), state border units of the Western Military District, together with the border patrol of the border department of the FSB of Russia in the Bryansk region, prevented an attempt of 15 militants of the Ukrainian military to infiltrate into the territory of Russia near the village of Sluchovsk, Bryansk region," the ministry said, adding that the enemy was defeated "by artillery fire of the Western Military District, the sabotage group was dispersed and, having suffered losses, retreated to the territory of Ukraine."

There were no casualties from the Russian side, the ministry concluded.