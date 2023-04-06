Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Sabotage Group Defeated In Russia's Bryansk Region - Russian Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH Published April 06, 2023 | 09:31 PM

Ukrainian Sabotage Group Defeated in Russia's Bryansk Region - Russian Defense Ministry

A sabotage and reconnaissance group of the Ukrainian troops that tried to infiltrate near the village of Sluchovsk in Russia's Bryansk Region, was defeated and dispersed by artillery fire, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) A sabotage and reconnaissance group of the Ukrainian troops that tried to infiltrate near the village of Sluchovsk in Russia's Bryansk Region, was defeated and dispersed by artillery fire, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Governor Alexander Bogomaz said that a border department of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) prevented an infiltration attempt by 20 members of a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group near Sluchovsk.

"Today, at about 8.

30 am (5:30 GMT), state border units of the Western Military District, together with the border patrol of the border department of the FSB of Russia in the Bryansk region, prevented an attempt of 15 militants of the Ukrainian military to infiltrate into the territory of Russia near the village of Sluchovsk, Bryansk region," the ministry said, adding that the enemy was defeated "by artillery fire of the Western Military District, the sabotage group was dispersed and, having suffered losses, retreated to the territory of Ukraine."

There were no casualties from the Russian side, the ministry concluded.

Related Topics

Fire Militants Governor Ukraine Russia Bryansk Border From

Recent Stories

Pressure on Taliban Will Come in Various Ways Amid ..

Pressure on Taliban Will Come in Various Ways Amid Ban on Women Working for UN - ..

2 minutes ago
 Martyr Sepoy Hamid Rasool laid to rest with full m ..

Martyr Sepoy Hamid Rasool laid to rest with full military honour

2 minutes ago
 Govt takes strict action against illegal profiteer ..

Govt takes strict action against illegal profiteering: CM's aide

2 minutes ago
 Sultan Alneyadi set to make history by becoming fi ..

Sultan Alneyadi set to make history by becoming first Arab astronaut to perform ..

34 minutes ago
 NDMA holds summer contingencies' coordination conf ..

NDMA holds summer contingencies' coordination conference with key stakeholders

3 minutes ago
 UAE, Vietnam sign mutual declaration of intent to ..

UAE, Vietnam sign mutual declaration of intent to begin CEPA talks

34 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.