Open Menu

Ukrainian Sabotage Group Destroyed In Kherson Direction - Russian Defense Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published June 28, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Ukrainian Sabotage Group Destroyed in Kherson Direction - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) A Ukrainian sabotage group has been destroyed in the Kherson direction during an attempt to enter the Antonivka island, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"In the Kherson direction, skillful actions of Russian troops and artillery fire destroyed an enemy sabotage and reconnaissance unit while trying to land and secure the northern part of Antonivka Island," the ministry said in a statement.

Related Topics

Fire Russia Kherson

Recent Stories

Hareem Shah asks Imran Khan to stay strong during ..

Hareem Shah asks Imran Khan to stay strong during difficult times

1 hour ago
 Elections to be held on stipulated time: Javed Lat ..

Elections to be held on stipulated time: Javed Latif

3 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Rashid ..

Ajman Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Rashid bin Humaid Mosque

5 hours ago
 Muslims celebrate Eidul Adha in Middle East, US an ..

Muslims celebrate Eidul Adha in Middle East, US and Canada

5 hours ago
 Sonam Kapoor announces digital debut titled ‘Bli ..

Sonam Kapoor announces digital debut titled ‘Blind’

5 hours ago
 Ruler of Fujairah performs Eid Al Adha prayer at F ..

Ruler of Fujairah performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Fujairah&#039;s Sheikh Zayed Mo ..

6 hours ago
Reply sought on pleas challenging elections of PCB ..

Reply sought on pleas challenging elections of PCB chief

6 hours ago
 RAK Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Khuzam&#0 ..

RAK Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Khuzam&#039;s Eid Grand Musalla

6 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Ahmed bin ..

UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla Mosque

6 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Sharj ..

Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Sharjah Mosque

6 hours ago
 UAE President performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Sheik ..

UAE President performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 June 2023

8 hours ago

More Stories From World