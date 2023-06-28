Ukrainian Sabotage Group Destroyed in Kherson Direction - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) A Ukrainian sabotage group has been destroyed in the Kherson direction during an attempt to enter the Antonivka island, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"In the Kherson direction, skillful actions of Russian troops and artillery fire destroyed an enemy sabotage and reconnaissance unit while trying to land and secure the northern part of Antonivka Island," the ministry said in a statement.