Ukrainian Sabotage Group Detained in Enerhodar - Zaporizhzia Region Authorities

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) A Ukrainian sabotage group, which was plotting a terrorist attack at the Zaporizhzia nuclear power plant, has been detained in Enerhodar, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the Zaporizhzia region military-civil administration, said on Wednesday.

