Ukrainian Sabotage Group Detained in Enerhodar - Zaporizhzhia Region Authorities

(@FahadShabbir)

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) A Ukrainian sabotage group, which was plotting a terrorist attack at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, has been detained in Enerhodar, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the Zaporizhzhia region military-civil administration, said on Wednesday.

"A group of Ukrainian saboteurs who were preparing a terrorist attack at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was detained," Rogov told Sputnik.

Small arms, improvised explosive devices and grenade launchers were found and seized from the group, according to the official.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. As part of the mission, the Russian armed forces have established control over the Azov coast in the Zaporizhzhia region and the entire Kherson region. New administrations have been formed in both regions, which have announced their plans to hold referendums to join Russia. Terror acts have been recorded in the Moscow-controlled territories since then.