Ukrainian Sabotage Group Failed To Enter Schools In Russia's Bryansk Region - Official

Sumaira FH Published March 02, 2023 | 03:00 PM

BRYANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) The Ukrainian sabotage group failed to enter schools of Russia's Bryansk region, the acting deputy regional governor Elena Egorova told Sputnik on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Bryansk region Governor Alexander Bogomaz said that a Ukrainian sabotage group infiltrated the border with the region, killing and injuring several people.

"No children are being held hostage. We do not have schools working in those territories, they are on distance learning," Egorova said.

