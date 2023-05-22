BELGOROD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2023) A Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group has infiltrated the territory of the Grayvoronsky district of Russia's Belgorod region, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Monday.

"A sabotage and reconnaissance group of the Ukrainian armed forces infiltrated the territory of the Grayvoronsky district.

The armed forces of Russia, together with the border service, the Russian Guard and the FSB, are taking the necessary measures to eliminate the enemy," Gladkov wrote on Telegram.